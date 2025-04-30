Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
159
Canggu
87
Nusa Dua
36
Kuta
8
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
56 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 372 m²
Introducing a unique villa with all the amenities for a comfortable and luxurious life.These…
$494,969
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a Piece of Uluwatu’s Iconic Beachfront – Luxury Leasehold Villa with Direct Access to Th…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Tropical Modern Villa in Seminyak with Elegant Open-Plan Design Priced at USD 235,0…
$235,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia We…
$278,961
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Open Space and Modern Comfort: Bali Villa for Sale in Seminyak’s Golden Triangle Priced at …
$245,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Bali Living: Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Just Minutes from Batu Belig Beach…
$210,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your slice of paradise in the heart of Seminyak, Bali’s vibrant and trendy hotspo…
$220,494
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An Investment in Luxury – Leasehold Chic Contemporary 2-Bed Villa with  Scenic Views Price …
$270,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Tropical Modern 1-Bedroom Villa in Prime Canggu Area – Walk to Cafes, Close to the Beaches, …
$140,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 225 m²
Villas in a unique eco-city in Perenhanan, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters …
$574,798
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Investment: Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Jacuzzi in Uluwatu Price…
$279,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 60 m²
Exclusive VILL complex in the Changua, Berava area. 7 minutes to the beach of Berava. Per…
$222,368
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 280,000 COMPLETION DATE: March 2025 Welcome to your dream villa in Bali! Imme…
$280,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 368 m²
Modern villas with spacious residential areas, private gardens and pools, where each design …
$764,332
Villa 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stylish Leasehold 1-Bedroom Villa Townhouse in Pererenan – A Smart Investment in Bali’s Real…
$125,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Tropical Modern Bali Villa with Private Parking – Investment Opportunity in Seminyak Priced…
$239,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Thomas Beach Luxury Villa: Secure Leasehold in Uluwatu’s Prime Location – Guaranteed Return …
$230,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the MOST large-scale project in BaliIn the most "Instagrammable" shore on the whol…
$197,500
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Invest Smart in Bali – Beautifully Designed Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Great ROI Potential …
$175,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 2-bedroom villa in Uluwatu offers an unbeatable opportunity for investors look…
$290,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer exclusiv…
$3,18M
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 220,000 Leasehold Until 2053 Completion Date: January 2025 Nestled in the ser…
$220,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 309 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$743,273
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury villa project is located in the residential and quiet area of Padonan, features …
$231,212
Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
