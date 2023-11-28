Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

1 470 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
Would you like a truly special home for your family, where every room has a balcony? Would y…
€1,36M
Leave a request
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,08M
Leave a request
2 room house in Gyuro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Peace and comfort in a single-story family house! Are you looking for the perfect home that…
€258,125
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€276,299
Leave a request
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€226,492
Leave a request
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€368,751
Leave a request
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€392,456
Leave a request
4 room house in Koszarhegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€192,277
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€434,599
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€315,808
Leave a request
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€302,902
Leave a request
2 room house in Nadasdladany, Hungary
2 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€62,951
Leave a request
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€165,674
Leave a request
5 room house in Suetto, Hungary
5 room house
Suetto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
3 room house in Annavoelgy, Hungary
3 room house
Annavoelgy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€152,768
Leave a request
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€395,090
Leave a request
2 room house in Uzsa, Hungary
2 room house
Uzsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€48,728
Leave a request
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€215,982
Leave a request
5 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€111,942
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€180,424
Leave a request
2 room house in Rackeresztur, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeresztur, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€130,380
Leave a request
3 room house in Noszlop, Hungary
3 room house
Noszlop, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€49,781
Leave a request
9 room house in Balatonederics, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonederics, Hungary
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 35
Area 1 448 m²
€789,916
Leave a request
3 room house in Szentimrefalva, Hungary
3 room house
Szentimrefalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,513
Leave a request
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,513
Leave a request

Properties features in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

