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Houses for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

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3 properties total found
House in Paloznak, Hungary
House
Paloznak, Hungary
$797,305
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 11 rooms in Rigacs, Hungary
Villa 11 rooms
Rigacs, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A well-kept facility in the Central Transdanubia region with wide use opportunities and a la…
$259,756
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Villa 2 rooms in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Villa 2 rooms
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
On the left bank of the Marcal River, between Magyargencs and Szergény, lies the small villa…
$63,378
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