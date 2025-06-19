Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Hungary

4 bedroom Mansion in Heviz, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
On the quiet and Panoramic Street of the picturesque Heviz, a unique family house with a mod…
$1,02M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
In the center of herasegtoma, but in a quiet impasse, we offer for sale a two -apartment bui…
$640,628
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
