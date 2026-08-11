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Houses for sale in Budapest, Hungary

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11 properties total found
House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
This luxury-designed, 149 m² (gross) semi-detached home with three balconies, a terrace, pri…
$1,05M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
This exceptional 360 m² family house sits on a 420 m² plot in a peaceful, green area of Buda…
$591,420
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$985,863
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Industrial and Residential Property for Sale – District XVI, Budapest Located just 200 me…
$803,871
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6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$976,130
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5 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
5 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Detached Family Home with Excellent Location – Budapest, District XVI., Főhadnagy Street …
$528,258
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
We offer you this three-storey industrial property on a 975 m² corner plot, suitable for use…
$823,148
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Well-maintained three-storey family house for sale, in the green residential area of Rákossz…
$539,742
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House 12 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
House 12 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 12
Area 410 m²
This stylish villa of the 1930s is located on the southern slope of Mount Sas-hegy ("Eagle M…
$1,63M
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
In a quiet and green part of Budapest’s 2nd district, in Remetekertváros, two premium twin-h…
$1,05M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
Area 450 m²
For sale: Renovated multi-family house in the 12th district of Budapest Located in Budapest…
$3,02M
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Properties features in Budapest, Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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