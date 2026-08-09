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Houses for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

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Budapest
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21 property total found
House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
This luxury-designed, 149 m² (gross) semi-detached home with three balconies, a terrace, pri…
$1,05M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
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6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$976,130
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom Mansion in Solymar, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of Budapest in Shoymar, the house of construction in 2018, 430 m2, 2 storey wi…
$1,40M
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4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Well-maintained three-storey family house for sale, in the green residential area of Rákossz…
$539,742
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
In a quiet and green part of Budapest’s 2nd district, in Remetekertváros, two premium twin-h…
$1,05M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Rackeve, Hungary
House
Rackeve, Hungary
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,24M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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House in Csomor, Hungary
House
Csomor, Hungary
For sale in the peaceful, south-west facing area of Csömör Középhegy, this modern, three-sto…
$922,053
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Industrial and Residential Property for Sale – District XVI, Budapest Located just 200 me…
$803,871
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
A spacious 360 m² family home is for sale on Gárda Street in a quiet, green part of Budapest…
$499,081
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,17M
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$985,863
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House 12 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
House 12 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 12
Area 410 m²
This stylish villa of the 1930s is located on the southern slope of Mount Sas-hegy ("Eagle M…
$1,63M
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5 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
5 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Detached Family Home with Excellent Location – Budapest, District XVI., Főhadnagy Street …
$528,258
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
We offer you this three-storey industrial property on a 975 m² corner plot, suitable for use…
$823,148
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
This exceptional 360 m² family house sits on a 420 m² plot in a peaceful, green area of Buda…
$591,420
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Villa 5 rooms in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
A 260 m², 5-room house is for sale in 2330 Dunaharaszti (German: Harrast - a town in Pest Co…
$423,375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
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Villa 4 rooms in Zsambek, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Zsambek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
$263,304
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
Area 450 m²
For sale: Renovated multi-family house in the 12th district of Budapest Located in Budapest…
$3,02M
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Property types in Central Hungary

villas

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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Luxury
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