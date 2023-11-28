Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Central Hungary
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

villas
5
House To archive
Clear all
2 964 properties total found
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€750,671
Leave a request
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€210,451
Leave a request
4 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
4 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€155,929
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
5 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
€1,45M
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
€445,135
Leave a request
5 room house in Pand, Hungary
5 room house
Pand, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
€945,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapiosag, Hungary
2 room house
Tapiosag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€73,487
Leave a request
House in Biatorbagy, Hungary
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 107 m²
In the popular and premium part of Biatorbágy, there is a 33-unit residential park where fam…
€0
Leave a request
2 room house in Toertel, Hungary
2 room house
Toertel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€22,388
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€208,081
Leave a request
4 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
4 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€97,192
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€247,590
Leave a request
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€1,02M
Leave a request
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€734,867
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€136,964
Leave a request
6 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
€1,58M
Leave a request
4 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€101,406
Leave a request
3 room house in Danszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€84,286
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€418,795
Leave a request
6 room house in Leanyfalu, Hungary
6 room house
Leanyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€288,416
Leave a request
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€171,206
Leave a request
6 room house in Pecel, Hungary
6 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€218,722
Leave a request
3 room house in Delegyhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Delegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€263,393
Leave a request
3 room house in Monorierdo, Hungary
3 room house
Monorierdo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€141,969
Leave a request
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€96,139
Leave a request
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€135,648
Leave a request
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€165,674
Leave a request

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir