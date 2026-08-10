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Houses for sale in Heviz, Hungary

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5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Heviz, Hungary
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern family house in Hévíz, located in a quiet and cozy area, just 1.7 km fr…
$436,340
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Villa 6 rooms in Heviz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
This attractive single-family house at 8380 Hévíz combines modern comfort, high quality fini…
$474,009
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6 bedroom house in Heviz, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 3
In one of the most beautiful panoramic streets of Hévíz, a three-storey family house suitabl…
$577,856
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Heviz, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
On one of the most beautiful streets of Hévíz, we offer for sale a three-storey family house…
$353,883
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4 bedroom Mansion in Heviz, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
On a quiet and panoramic street of picturesque Heviz, a unique family house with a modern de…
$1,02M
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