Houses for sale in Gyori jaras, Hungary

104 properties total found
4 room house in Abda, Hungary
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€159,873
2 room house in Boercs, Hungary
2 room house
Boercs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€64,185
4 room house in Kajarpec, Hungary
4 room house
Kajarpec, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€65,260
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
€178,193
3 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€99,069
4 room house in Gyorladamer, Hungary
4 room house
Gyorladamer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€243,741
3 room house in Vamosszabadi, Hungary
3 room house
Vamosszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€94,089
6 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€272,309
5 room house in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
5 room house
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€259,467
3 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€117,677
2 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 10 m²
€23,326
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€261,825
6 room house in Dunaszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€209,408
4 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€209,408
2 room house in Mosonszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Mosonszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€78,364
4 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€233,258
6 room house in Toeltestava, Hungary
6 room house
Toeltestava, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
€231,786
3 room house in Abda, Hungary
3 room house
Abda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€156,990
8 room house in Abda, Hungary
8 room house
Abda, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
€707,636
4 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€492,545
6 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
€302,902
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
€158,010
4 room house in Per, Hungary
4 room house
Per, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€150,700
4 room house in Retalap, Hungary
4 room house
Retalap, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€99,069
House in Gyori jaras, Hungary
House
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 119 m²
€0
4 room house in Per, Hungary
4 room house
Per, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€146,769
3 room house in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
3 room house
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€143,886
7 room house in Kisbajcs, Hungary
7 room house
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€134,331
2 room house in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
2 room house
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€126,165
4 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€183,199
Properties features in Gyori jaras, Hungary

