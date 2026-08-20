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Houses for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

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Keszthelyi jaras
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Heviz
5
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17 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Heviz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
This attractive single-family house at 8380 Hévíz combines modern comfort, high quality fini…
$474,009
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Villa 6 rooms in Osli, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
Description of the object For sale is a Hungarian company (Kft), which owns a park plot of a…
$3,60M
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Villa 4 rooms in Farad, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Farad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
In the small village of Farád, just 3 minutes drive from Csorna and about 35 minutes from Gy…
$225,670
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Heviz, Hungary
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern family house in Hévíz, located in a quiet and cozy area, just 1.7 km fr…
$436,340
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Villa 3 rooms in Tanakajd, Hungary
Villa 3 rooms
Tanakajd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of the object A unique former mill, built in 1889, is offered for sale in the vi…
$292,667
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2 bedroom house in Lenti, Hungary
2 bedroom house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a unique property with an eternal panorama on the hills of Lenti-hegy - ideal for l…
$367,683
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Villa 6 rooms in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
This 487-hectare property is for sale in the copper of the Hall (north-west Hungary), just a…
$5,03M
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4 bedroom house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern, high-quality, ready to settle house in one of the most popular villages on Lake Bala…
$541,073
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6 bedroom house in Heviz, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 3
In one of the most beautiful panoramic streets of Hévíz, a three-storey family house suitabl…
$577,856
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3 bedroom house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
3 bedroom house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale in Kehidakustány, near the thermal spa: a fully renovated two-storey family house! …
$347,866
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Balatongyorok, Hungary
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balatongyorok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury house with panoramic view of the balaton with two terraces!If you dream of living or …
$1,45M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Gyenesdias, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant two-storey house near Balaton - the perfect combination of comfort and location!We o…
$724,415
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5 bedroom house in Keszthely, Hungary
5 bedroom house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
In Keszthely Kertvarosh we offer for sale a three-storey / basement, first, second floor / b…
$364,346
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4 bedroom house in Heviz, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
On one of the most beautiful streets of Hévíz, we offer for sale a three-storey family house…
$353,883
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Castle in Feketeerdo, Hungary
Castle
Feketeerdo, Hungary
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kisbajcs, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The family house for sale is located in 9062 Kisbajcs in the north-eastern part of the count…
$405,976
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4 bedroom Mansion in Heviz, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
On a quiet and panoramic street of picturesque Heviz, a unique family house with a modern de…
$1,02M
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Property types in Western Transdanubia

villas

Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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