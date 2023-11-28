Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
Would you like a truly special home for your family, where every room has a balcony? Would y…
€1,36M
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€197,545
3 room house in Radockoelked, Hungary
3 room house
Radockoelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€77,701
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,08M
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€197,545
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€18,964
2 room house in Gyuro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,585
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€110,625
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Peace and comfort in a single-story family house! Are you looking for the perfect home that…
€258,125
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€205,447
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€276,299
2 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€155,402
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
€394,826
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€63,214
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€65,848
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€226,492
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€368,751
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€197,545
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€392,456
3 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€26,313
4 room house in Koszarhegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€192,277
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€208,081
3 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€47,147
5 room house in Balatonszabadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€197,545
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€302,902
House in Boerzoence, Hungary
House
Boerzoence, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€22,388
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€237,028
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€144,866
2 room house in Kald, Hungary
2 room house
Kald, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
€65,585
3 room house in Boba, Hungary
3 room house
Boba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€68,482
Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

