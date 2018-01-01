New residence in the center of Athens, Greece

We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
"Smart home" system
Hidden lighting
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 170 meters
Kindergarten - 400 meters
Primary school - 900 meters
Supermarket - 250 meters
Park - 650 meters
We offer studios with balconies.
Some flats have private small gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 5%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, near a large park, international schools and universities.
Park - 400 meters
Theatre - 300 meters
Supermarket - 200 meters
Metro station - 300 meters
Center of Athens - 5 km (12 minutes)
Piraeus Port - 10.4 km (19 minutes)
Airport - 40.5 km (36 minutes)
We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, parking spaces and storerooms in a new luxury residential building.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Oak parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the coastal tourist area of Voula, near all necessary infrastructure, restaurants and cafes, 5 minutes away from the beach.