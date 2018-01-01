  1. Realting.com
New residence in the center of Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€534,020
About the complex

We offer apartments with large windows and terraces.

Completion - spring of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lighting
  • Alarm
  • Security door
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the central area of Gizi, near a metro station.

  • Supermarket - 240 meters
  • Cinema - 700 meters
  • Primary school - 750 meters
  • Hospital - 900 meters
