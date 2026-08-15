Hotels for sale in Wiesbaden, Germany

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Wiesbaden
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels and hotel rooms in Wiesbaden, Germany

;
Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 700 m² in Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 1 700 m²
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 57
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an object wi…
$6,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 1 700 m² in Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 1 700 m²
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 57
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
3* hotel in Wiesbaden with a bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an object b…
$4,07M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go