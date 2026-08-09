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Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Show all Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Pirmasens, Germany
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
Agency
ELBUS GmbH
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