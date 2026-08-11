Hotels for sale in Mettmann, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Mettmann, Germany

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2 properties total found
Hotel in Obschwarzbach, Germany
Hotel
Obschwarzbach, Germany
Rooms 425
A hotel with a long-term rental agreement in Dusseldorf. Number of numbers: 425 Number of pa…
$115,25M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel in Obschwarzbach, Germany
Hotel
Obschwarzbach, Germany
Bedrooms 425
Hotel with a long lease in Düsseldorf.Number of rooms: 425Number of parking spaces: 100Yield…
$116,19M
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