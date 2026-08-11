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Apartments in Landshut, Germany

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Landshut, Germany
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2 bedroom apartment
Landshut, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 8/8
Https:/vm.tok.com/ZGdxrhqg2/https:/www.kleinzeigen.de/s-anzeige/groszuegige-3-zimmer-maireet…
$574,408
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