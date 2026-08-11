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Investment property in Kaiserslautern, Germany

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Investment 12 500 m² in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment 12 500 m²
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 12 500 m²
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
$4,43M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 12 500 m² in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment 12 500 m²
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 12 500 m²
Production facilities in a well-maintained state near Kaiserslautern with development potent…
$4,76M
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