Halle Saale, Germany

from €94,00M

115–145 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

PROJECT ON A VIEW 180 houses (double and terraced houses) Living area: approx. 115 m2 and 145 m2 Total area: 68,219 m2 Total living space: 22,500 m2 (from 20,470 m2 to 25,810 m2, depending on the type of house) Children's playground, The highlight of our houses are the floor-to-ceiling windows on the garden side, so that the rooms are flooded with daylight. The facade windows and French doors are manufactured as plastic elements with triple insulating glazing. All facade windows in the house have electrically operated shutters. The inner window sills are made of wood (oak). The heating supply and drinking water heating are ensured by an air-water heat pump. The connected underfloor heating supplies all lounges on the ground and upper floors. A vinyl covering with a wooden look (oak) is laid on the floating screed in a wild bandage. The internal staircase is a massive reinforced concrete staircase, covered with wooden steps (oak). The sanitary objects are made in white. We use German branded products. In addition, the bathroom on the upper floor receives an infrared radiator. The houses are not basement. The roof room of the Modern Living terraced houses with 115 square meters of living space has not been expanded. The Modern Family terraced houses with 145 square meters of living space have an expanded roof studio.