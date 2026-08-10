Hotels for sale in Dietzenbach, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Dietzenbach, Germany

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2 properties total found
Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
$3,92M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Bedrooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with central location in Frankfurt on MainTotal area: about 700 square meters.Room cou…
$3,95M
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