Terraced Apartments for sale in Berlin, Germany

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms in Gustow, Germany
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
gro ß es, quiet natural foundation ü 2 Str ä nden (including 1 gr ö ß erer, Sch ö ner bathin…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Aachen, Germany
3 room apartment
Aachen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Apartment in Germany in 52080 Aachen, 74 m2
$170,406
2 room apartment in Munchheide, Germany
2 room apartment
Munchheide, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
New building in Germany, in 47877 Willich Apartments for sale in a new building, in 47877 Wi…
$372,755
1 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/7
Apartment in a new building in the center of Berlin Apartments in a new building are offere…
$313,522
Apartment in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Apartment
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 200 m²
Object type investment projects Year of construction 2027 Floor 1-2-3 Total area 2200 m2 …
$1,01M
Apartment 8 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Apartment 8 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
There are 8 apartments in the house, only 1 apartment is currently not rented out. It is in …
$554,025
Villa 9 rooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful country house with a fireplace in the French style in a quiet suburb of Frankfurt …
$2,64M
Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern house with high -quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of ​​Fra…
$1,58M
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout is the perfect place to live in a big c…
$410,206
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment for sale in 40699 Erkrath. Apartment area 64 m2. Year of construction: 1975.…
$236,431
3 bedroom apartment in Lower Saxony, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Lower Saxony, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
The area of ​​the property is 250 m2 located on 3 floors, rented out
$179,079
Apartment 9 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Apartment 9 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 690 m²
the house has 10 apartments + 1 apartment in the extension - all are profitably rented out …
$772,277
