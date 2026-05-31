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Villas with garden for sale in Altenberg, Germany

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Villa 8 bedrooms in Oberbarenburg, Germany
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Villa 8 bedrooms
Oberbarenburg, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to a stylish family or holiday home in the heart of the Easter Mountains. This spaci…
$512,079
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Properties features in Altenberg, Germany

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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