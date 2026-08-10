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Residential properties for sale in Val de Marne, France

;
Nogent sur Marne
3
Creteil
3
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bry sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bry sur Marne, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
$621,857
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 174 m²
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Alfortville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
$447,322
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in La Queue en Brie, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Queue en Brie, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
$252,789
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1 bedroom apartment in LHay les Roses, France
1 bedroom apartment
LHay les Roses, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
$352,787
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Castle 35 rooms in Villeneuve le Roi, France
Castle 35 rooms
Villeneuve le Roi, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
Historic Castle in Ile de FranceCastle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m2Ile-de-France. Located ab…
$13,84M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Villiers sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villiers sur Marne, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
$233,024
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1 bedroom apartment in Creteil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Creteil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
$262,464
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Property types in Val de Marne

apartments

Properties features in Val de Marne, France

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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