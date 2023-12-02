Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Val-de-Marne
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Val-de-Marne, France

1 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Alfortville, France
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
€430,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in La Queue-en-Brie, France
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
La Queue-en-Brie, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
€243,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Creteil, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Creteil, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
€252,300
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
€224,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
€597,776
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Arrondissement de L Hay-les-Roses, France
3 room apartment
Arrondissement de L Hay-les-Roses, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately    Ideally located in the business - ICADE in Ru…
€334,500
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Val-de-Marne, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir