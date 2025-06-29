Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Argeles sur Mer, France

2 BHK
11
3 BHK
6
4 BHK
3
20 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$474,684
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$226,207
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$226,207
3 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$317,628
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$244,960
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$262,541
4 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$444,210
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$244,960
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$268,401
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$221,519
3 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$341,069
3 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$360,994
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$262,541
3 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$294,187
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$250,820
3 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$323,488
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$262,541
2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$214,487
3 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$383,263
4 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
| Apartments
$420,769
