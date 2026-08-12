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Apartments for sale in Nimes, France

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Le Grau du Roi
33
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69 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$361,354
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$371,812
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$476,384
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$544,030
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4 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$579,794
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$556,637
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$371,812
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$476,569
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$497,786
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4 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$577,470
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$563,062
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$399,697
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$583,779
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$325,335
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$528,193
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$457,212
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$488,003
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$518,212
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$518,212
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$360,192
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$494,974
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$386,115
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$527,217
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$376,459
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$515,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$338,116
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4 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$522,860
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$418,288
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4 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$523,964
Leave a request

Property types in Nimes

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nimes, France

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