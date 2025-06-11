Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rouen, France

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
47
4 BHK
13
90 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$251,372
2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$176,435
4 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$280,020
2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$184,024
1 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$154,617
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$246,630
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$237,903
1 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$148,926
1 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
1 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Apartments
$70,574
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$323,275
4 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$350,973
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$216,275
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$290,264
4 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$341,487
4 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$398,402
2 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$213,999
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$250,424
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$233,350
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$258,961
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$265,222
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$257,254
4 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 71 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$298,232
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
| Apartments
$257,064
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$256,115
2 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$169,605
2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$173,589
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$227,658
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$263,704
2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$175,487
1 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$151,772
