Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Alencon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Alencon, France

2 BHK
8
3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$191,738
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$212,529
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$169,792
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$180,187
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$219,459
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$310,708
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$236,785
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$231,010
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$175,567
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$168,637
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$170,947
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$212,529
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$176,722
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$177,300
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$217,149
Leave a request

Properties features in Alencon, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go