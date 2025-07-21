Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nouvelle-Aquitaine
  4. Residential
  5. Castle
  6. Terrace

Terraced Castles for sale in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

Bordeaux
3
Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A Renaissance castle. It's 20 kilometers from Bordeaux. The history of the castle begins in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go