Terraced Villas for sale in Grasse, France

Cannes
19
Antibes
14
Mougins
13
Le Cannet
6
6 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 3
$10,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
The proven stone-style stone house is ideally located in the heart of Cape Antibes, 200 mete…
$6,51M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Two-storey luxury villa, living area 450 sq.m., located in a prestigious residence in the ( …
$4,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
A new villa at the construction stage, in a quiet area on the outskirts of Muzhen, in a mode…
$2,60M
