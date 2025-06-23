Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Grasse, France

5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,43M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Two-storey atypical villa in the style of bel epoc, with a total area of 450 square meters.m…
$4,38M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
$2,77M
Properties features in Grasse, France

