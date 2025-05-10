Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki
134
Espoo
33
Helsinki sub-region
249
Vantaa
50
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$409,682
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
Studio apartment with balcony in the popular Käpylä area. The south-facing balcony connects …
$176,220
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/4
Unique top floor apartment with balcony! From the newly completed balcony, 'French' roofscap…
$1,18M
1 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious two-bedroom apartment from a well-kept company from the parade ground in the center…
$135,813
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to visit this ready to move apartment in the cozy Kurkimäki! This spacious second fl…
$188,566
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
Stylish, modern apartment in Ullanlinna. This apartment has a spacious atmosphere, light and…
$738,551
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$270,855
2 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/3
COMING FOR THE FIRST PRESENTATION A studio apartment on the top 3/3 floor of a wooden apartm…
$144,792
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Good condition double apartment in Porvoo's Spring Hill — Bright apartment in the middle of …
$95,967
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/6
The iconic building, designed by Kiseleff in 1884, was renovated in 2015 and 40 comfortable …
$729,571
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$403,721
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/7
Quick-release, light-colored apartment in good location. Living room-open kitchen and dining…
$401,826
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$252,468
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
Spacious and elegant two-bedroom apartment from Munkkiniemi in quiet Rakuunantie. This home …
$310,910
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/7
Neat triangle in Myllypuro, with green views of a quiet courtyard, but still close to the me…
$237,953
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$734,178
1 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
NOW THERE IS A GEM! Spacious double apartment on the 4/4 floor of the lift house, completed …
$221,116
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Charming, cozy attic apartment in the privacy of the courtyard. If you want light, a good at…
$446,722
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
A light and bright family apartment is looking for new residents. On the ground floor there …
$241,320
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful newly renovated immediately free home from Oulunkylä. The apartment is on a quiet …
$223,361
1 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
Bright and spacious two bedroom apartment with balcony from a well-kept company in the cente…
$147,037
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
This home offers a combination of comfort and functionality and has 4 spacious bedrooms as w…
$313,155
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
City living at its best in the heart of Meilahti!Welcome to this charming 1940s stone house …
$527,536
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the charm of Helsinki's Meilahti in this lovely apartment! Meilahti as a whole is…
$297,441
1 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Neat studio apartment in the center of Järvenpää next to all services. Clever layout and eff…
$96,528
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,034
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$557,248
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/6
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment with balcony now for sale in Punavuori. Good and bright layo…
$434,376
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$281,097
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Personalized and spacious 2-level family apartment in a quiet area of the Nissas small house…
$288,461
