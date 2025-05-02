Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Loviisa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Loviisa, Finland

6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tullisilta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tullisilta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,439
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,431
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,757
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Etelaharju, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Etelaharju, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,383
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Koskenkyla, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Koskenkyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
