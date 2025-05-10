Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Uusimaa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki
134
Espoo
33
Helsinki sub-region
249
Vantaa
50
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 8/14
Light, space and wonderful seascapes! This is the way you could describe this wonderful apar…
$1,34M
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/6
This apartment on the top floor offers a sea view. Location is excellent. The floor plan is …
$446,722
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$756,265
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$661,204
