Apartments for sale in Klaukkala, Finland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nurmijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Nurmijarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
$145,245
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Nurmijarvi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Nurmijarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$235,626
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
