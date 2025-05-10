Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/5
Renovate your own home from above. Apartment with wide views from the seventh floor to the w…
$217,749
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$312,741
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
This trapezoidal triangle is located in a terrace house reputed to be sculptural. Such terra…
$189,689
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$105,763
