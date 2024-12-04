  1. Realting.com
  4. Complejo residencial The first Autograph Collection by Marriott

$658,000
ID: 32759
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Seamont. Autograph Collection by Marriott — Luxury where the sea meets the sky. Imagine: panoramic views of the turquoise sea, architecture that echoes the curves of the waves, and a rhythm of life built on harmony. Seamont is not just a residence, it is a premium coastal retreat on Reem Island, where every day begins with a sunrise over the bay and ends with a sunset, just like in the movies.

 

The first Autograph Collection by Marriott residence in the UAE combines sophisticated design, natural beauty, and five-star hotel service. Luxurious apartments, natural materials, flowing lines, and light pouring through the space—everything is designed to create a feeling of lightness and tranquility.

 

With direct access to the waterfront and proximity to the cultural heart of Saadiyat and downtown Abu Dhabi, you are right in the rhythm of life, but outside the walls, there is silence, tranquility, and privacy.

 

Seamont is not just a home. It is a lifestyle. With Bonvoy™, you have access to global privileges. With the sea, you have access to eternal inspiration.

 

Seamont is a life worthy of legend.

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
