  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Complejo residencial Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC

Complejo residencial Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$163,000
BTC
1.9388525
ETH
101.6235516
USDT
161 155.5744504
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 28093
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Seraph in Dubai Land is an excellent opportunity to purchase a fully furnished apartment in the heart of Dubai's fastest-growing district, DLRC. Each home, designed for modern living, is equipped with high-quality Bosch appliances, stylish interiors, and turnkey finishes—ready to move in or rent out from day one. With flexible payment plans after handover, Seraph combines lifestyle, convenience, and smart investment potential in one of Dubai's most promising areas.

 

Seraph by Wadan stands confidently among other residences in the Dubai Land area. It is a modern landmark, distinguished by clean lines, glass facades, and flowing terraces. Crowned with a rooftop pool and relaxation area, the building combines openness, greenery, and panoramic views. Inside, spacious layouts flow seamlessly into spacious balconies offering tranquil views of the city. Seraph reflects Wadan's vision that goes beyond luxury. The home is both neat and individual, elegant and light at the same time.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$312,379
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,99M
Complejo residencial VELA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury waterfront residence by Omniyat with a beach and a mooring in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$60,48M
Complejo residencial The Bay Residence 2
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$353,319
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments DGM Vision with swimming pools, a kindergarten and panoramic views, Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$474,253
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$163,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Complejo residencial MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Complejo residencial MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Complejo residencial MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Complejo residencial MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Complejo residencial MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,56M
Ofrecemos casas adosadas con terrazas en la azotea, plazas de aparcamiento, territorio ajardinado.Terminación - 4o trimestre de 2024.Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Dubai Creek - 15 minutosCentro de Dubai - 16 minutosBurj Khalifa - 16 minutosDubai Mall - 16 minutosSheikh Zayed Road - 7 m…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial 15 Cascade
Complejo residencial 15 Cascade
Complejo residencial 15 Cascade
Complejo residencial 15 Cascade
Complejo residencial 15 Cascade
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial 15 Cascade
Complejo residencial 15 Cascade
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$234,142
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 16
Área 39–499 m²
7 objetos inmobiliarios 7
Iman Developers orgullosamente presenta su nuevo proyecto presentado por Versace Ceramics, donde la artesanía icónica cumple con la vida visionaria. Este proyecto fusiona Versace Cerámica firma opulencia con nuestra dedicación a la excelencia, redefiniendo la esencia misma del lujo. Una mezc…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
69.7
400,272
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
108.9
544,588
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
228.5 – 275.1
724,302 – 969,367
Apartamentos 4 habitaciones
297.4 – 499.4
1,17M – 1,44M
Estudio
39.3
234,173
Agencia
Easy Life Property
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Complejo residencial Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Complejo residencial Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Complejo residencial Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Complejo residencial Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Complejo residencial Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Mina Al arab, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$435,006
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2028
Mirasol by RAK Properties – Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab.Waterfront Luxury Living in Ras Al Khaimah’s Most Prestigious Community.1, 2, " 3 Dormitorios y Penthouses Silenciosos Handover: Q2 2028Panorama general del proyecto:Mirasol es un nuevo hito costero de RAK Properties, situado…
Agencia
Grupo WAME Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
Grupo WAME Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Deutsch
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones