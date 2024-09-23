Complejo residencial Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

  1. Realting.com
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquía
de
$250,000
8
ID: 32682
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1002
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 21/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia

Sobre el complejo

Videos of the apartments are available upon request.

An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers.
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex.

The project has a total area of ​​27,000 m2, with a rich internal infrastructure offering an abundance of amenities, including 1,605 m2 of indoor social amenities for your comfort.

Infrastructure:

  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Hammam and sauna
  • Fitness room
  • Children's playground
  • Karaoke room
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Restaurant area
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

The 55 commercial spaces located on the roadside will house shops, bakeries, pharmacies, dry cleaners, and much more for daily needs.

The complex is located 2 minutes from the Wadi Istanbul Shopping Center, 5 minutes from the Belgrade Forest, 25 minutes from the new airport, 10 minutes from Besiktas, Levent, and Sisli, 15 minutes from the Bosphorus embankment, and 15 minutes from the historic center.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or write to us.

Localización en el mapa

Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas

