  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Alanya, Turquía
de
$135,966
BTC
1.6172852
ETH
84.7688304
USDT
134 427.2006881
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
10
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32626
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 12/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex.

ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from its own private, equipped sandy beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Terrace with panoramic views
  • Rooftop jacuzzi
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Alanya, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Proyecto de vivienda Apartamentos con comodidades en Şişli, Estambul
Sisli, Turquía
de
$1,08M
Complejo residencial Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Kargicak, Turquía
de
$279,659
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Jacuzzi Independiente y Vistas al Bósforo en Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turquía
de
$3,72M
Complejo residencial LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Uskudar, Turquía
de
$752,419
Complejo residencial Zeray Esil Kartepe
Kartepe, Turquía
de
$152,049
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Alanya, Turquía
de
$135,966
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Ciplakli, Turquía
de
$198,598
Amplio apartamento de 2 + 1 totalmente amueblado con una superficie total de 120 m2, con dos dormitorios, baños y balcones se encuentra en el octavo piso de un complejo de lujo, en la zona de Cikcilli, con vistas al mar y las montañas. El complejo tiene su propia infraestructura desarrollada…
Agencia
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia del mar en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia del mar en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia del mar en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia del mar en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia del mar en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia del mar en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia del mar en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$324,915
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 5
Apartamentos con Plan de Pago en Centro de Amenidades en City Nest Antalya Muratpasa Los apartamentos están situados en el barrio de Sinan, en el distrito de Muratpasa de Antalya. El barrio de Sinan se está convirtiendo en una nueva estrella en ascenso de Antalya, con los numerosos proyectos…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$258,395
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
El vídeo del apartamento será enviado bajo petición.Apartamento amueblado con dos dormitorios (2 + 1), 120 m2 en la tercera planta.El apartamento consta de una cocina-comedor, dos dormitorios, dos baños, un balcón, vistas a la montaña.Konak Seaside Torre es un complejo residencial de lujo co…
Agencia
Smart Home
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones