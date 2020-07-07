  1. Realting.com
Hotel The Trees Residence by Anocha

Choeng Thale, Tailandia
$124,336
$3,335/m²
BTC
1.4789521
ETH
77.5182020
USDT
122 929.0866038
ID: 32880
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 17/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online

Sobre el complejo

About the Complex

Welcome to The Trees Residence by Anocha, a modern tropical development located in the exclusive Bangtao area of Phuket — one of the island’s most sought-after destinations for luxury living and high-yield property investment. This is more than a residence; it’s a peaceful retreat and a smart hotel-investment opportunity combined into one.

🌴 Why Choose The Trees Residence by Anocha?

✔️ Prime Bangtao Location – Just minutes from Bangtao Beach, Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Porto de Phuket. Surrounded by high-end resorts, dining, shopping, and a thriving expat community.

✔️ Modern Tropical Design – Thoughtfully planned 1–2 bedroom units featuring contemporary layouts, warm natural tones, and functional spaces inspired by resort living.

✔️ Hotel Ownership Investment Model – Enjoy professional hotel management, strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and passive income — with personal stay rights.

✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – A wide range of facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, co-working space, kids’ club, outdoor theatre, landscaped gardens, and more.

✔️ Lifestyle & Comfort – Ideal whether you're seeking a holiday home, a long-term stay, or a property that generates income while offering you the flexibility of use.

🌅 Imagine

Waking up surrounded by tropical greenery, spending your mornings on Bangtao’s beautiful beach, exploring the island’s world-class dining and leisure attractions, and returning to the comfort of a stylishly designed residence.

📍 Location Highlights

5 minutes to Bangtao Beach
7 minutes to Porto de Phuket & Boat Avenue
10 minutes to Laguna Phuket
25 minutes to Phuket International Airport

💼 Who Is This For?

  • Investors seeking high, stable returns from Phuket’s booming hotel and tourism market

  • Buyers looking for a serene vacation home in a premium and fast-growing area

  • Lifestyle seekers who want resort-style living with modern conveniences in one of Phuket’s best locations

Localización en el mapa

Choeng Thale, Tailandia

Reseña en vídeo de hotel The Trees Residence by Anocha

