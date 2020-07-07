  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Sakhu
  4. Complejo residencial Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Complejo residencial Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Sakhu, Tailandia
de
$104,451
BTC
1.2424285
ETH
65.1209891
USDT
103 269.4709055
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 28852
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Sakhu

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.

This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 123 m²

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)

Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby lounge
  • Fitness area
  • Playground
  • Spa center
  • Clubhouse
  • Recreation pavilion
  • Business lounge area
  • Coworking space
  • Theater with karaoke
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Sakhu, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Provincia de Surat Thani, Tailandia
de
$750,423
Complejo residencial The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Tailandia
de
$129,000
Edificio de apartamentos Above Element
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
de
$1,00M
Complejo residencial Arise Vibe Phuket
Si Sunthon, Tailandia
de
$54,781
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Tailandia
de
$104,451
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Tailandia
de
$92,511
El complejo consta de 4 edificios y cuenta con una infraestructura rica:lobbyterrazasjardínpanorámico co-working areaSala de reunionessala de juegosclub infantilcomedorpiscina infantiljacuzzi exteriorgimnasiosaunapiscinasZona de yogaUbicación e infraestructura cercana La propiedad está situa…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Tailandia
de
$366,961
Este pequeño complejo consta de sólo 3 magníficas villas con piscinas, zonas verdes y aparcamiento. Trayendo elementos de diseño contemporáneos junto con un toque tropical, se construyen amplias villas de piscina para ventilar y maximizar la luz natural. La filosofía arquitectónica se centra…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Complejo residencial Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Complejo residencial Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Complejo residencial Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Complejo residencial Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Complejo residencial Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$2,59M
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 5
Área 248–938 m²
10 objetos inmobiliarios 10
¡Entradas gratuitas a Phuket y de regreso!*Para quién es: Perfecto para quienes sueñan con una vida lujosa junto al mar, que valoran la exclusividad y las comodidades de alto nivel. Para personas exigentes que buscan invertir en bienes raíces prestigiosos en uno de los lugares más hermosos d…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Villa
414.0 – 938.0
3,01M – 6,57M
Apartamentos 4 habitaciones
480.0
5,01M
Adosado
248.0
3,44M
Agencia
Tumanov Group
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Tailandia
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
07.07.2020
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
Mostrar todas las publicaciones