  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Complejo residencial Villas Batumi - Gonio

Complejo residencial Villas Batumi - Gonio

Batumi, Georgia
de
$119,000
BTC
1.4154813
ETH
74.1914272
USDT
117 653.4561939
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
20 1
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32853
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 10/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Georgia
  • Región / estado
    Ayara
  • Ciudad
    Batumi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    3

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On two floors of the townhouse are 3 spacious bedrooms and a terrace with panoramic mountain views. The yard area has a recreation area, a barbecue area, and a parking space. The complex is created on the principle of "city-resort" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles. The infrastructure of the complex exceeds 27,000 m² and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a helipad, and much more (about 90 objects in total). 

 

Villa layout (turnkey)

  • Villa with 3 bedrooms - 196 m² / Price from $737,700

  • 1/8 share (Fractional Ownership) - from $119,000

 

Under the umbrella of Ambridge Hospitality, the world's largest hotel management company, with over 1,500 hotels under its management, and 60 years of experience in the market. By becoming a residence owner in this complex, investors will have the opportunity to exchange vacation time in their residences for vacations in the most luxurious hotels around the world (4,500 hotels, in 110 countries). RCI, the world's leading vacation hotel exchange network, has been on the market since 1974.

 

Profitability options

  • Guaranteed Income: 11% ROI/Year

  • Real Income: 14-15% ROI/Year

  • Capitalization: 30%/Year

  • Buyback option 

 

Infrastructure

  • 7 swimming pools & 3 SPA (halal)

  • 12 restaurants, cafés & bars

  • 2 fitness centers & Sports Grounds

  • 7 playgrounds & Children's Park

  • Rope city with trampoline and climbing wall

  • Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic

  • Conference Hall & Meeting Rooms

  • Co-working & Banquet Hall

  • Cinema Hall & Bowling

  • Mini Golf & Billiards

  • Library & Chess Tables

  • Bicycle & Electric Scooter Rental

  • Wine House & Chacha House & Tasting Room

  • Bath Complex & Sharko Shower

  • Wine & Phytotherapy Center

  • Salt rooms, Jacuzzi, and massage rooms

  • Artesian spring

  • Markets and eco-store

  • Helicopter pad

 

The complex is located in the elite area of Batumi: Gonio-Kvariati. This area is a true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. It is here that the most prestigious neighborhood of Batumi, which is the largest tourist city in the country, is formed. The resort is located in a beautiful green park zone with relic subtropical plants, and the entire complex is realized landscaped area with landscape design. This complex is a record-breaker and has the largest hotel infrastructure in Georgia, which will ensure high occupancy, regardless of the season. 

Propiedades en este complejo
Tipo de vivienda %title_rod%
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Coste de la propiedad, USD
Apartamentos Villa
Área, m² 173.5
Precio por m², USD 4,252
Precio del apartamento, USD 737,700

Localización en el mapa

Batumi, Georgia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Reseña en vídeo de complejo residencial Villas Batumi - Gonio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual

Novedades para desarrolladores

09.07.2025
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
15.04.2025
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
Todas las noticias inmobiliarias
Complejos similares
Apart - hotel Old City Panorama
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$105,000
Edificio de apartamentos Domus Paliashvili
Kutaisi, Georgia
de
$3,300
Complejo residencial Complejo residencial King Tamar by Archi
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$87,500
Complejo residencial Tbilisi, Ortachala
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$49,200
Apart - hotel Central Park Towers
Tiflis, Georgia
Precio en demanda
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
de
$119,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Alpha Home Gldani
Edificio de apartamentos Alpha Home Gldani
Edificio de apartamentos Alpha Home Gldani
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$45,000
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 26
Infraestructura: patio bien amueblado con jardines infantiles y deportivos, estacionamiento: aparcamiento subterráneo, sobre el terreno tamaño del apartamento: 1 habitación, 2 piezas áreas de apartamentos: 47.1-117.9 m2 Distrito: Gldani Tiempo de terminación: 2026 Instalaciones cercanas: …
Agencia
sisnogroup
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Batumi, Botanical garden
Complejo residencial Batumi, Botanical garden
Complejo residencial Batumi, Botanical garden
Complejo residencial Batumi, Botanical garden
Complejo residencial Batumi, Botanical garden
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Batumi, Botanical garden
Complejo residencial Batumi, Botanical garden
Batumi, Georgia
de
$49,020
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 15
Área 34–231 m²
52 objetos inmobiliarios 52
The Green Collection es un complejo de clase empresarial ubicado cerca del Jardín Botánico de Batumi. El complejo cuenta con 5 piscinas y una playa privada, 3 restaurantes, un spa y gimnasios, salas de reuniones, una cafetería-biblioteca, un área de recreación para niños, una sala de billar,…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
36.2 – 122.7
57,888 – 306,750
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
112.4 – 158.7
252,900 – 372,851
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
231.4
578,575
Estudio
33.8 – 73.4
54,144 – 145,272
Agencia
Geo Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Archi Rivertown
Complejo residencial Archi Rivertown
Complejo residencial Archi Rivertown
Complejo residencial Archi Rivertown
Complejo residencial Archi Rivertown
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Archi Rivertown
Complejo residencial Archi Rivertown
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$70,000
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 5
Área 62 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
El nuevo complejo residencial de clase premium Archi Rivertown está ubicado en el callejón Agmashenebeli, al lado del prestigioso distrito Digomi 8 y el centro comercial Tbilisi Mall. El complejo multifuncional consta de edificios residenciales de 5 pisos e incluye 5,000 metros cuadrados. pa…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
61.5
117,000
Agencia
sisnogroup
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Georgia
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
09.07.2025
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
15.04.2025
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
24.11.2021
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
25.10.2021
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
Mostrar todas las publicaciones