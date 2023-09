Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Price on request

LLC « SOMFORT HOUSE VM » is one of the leading enterprises in the construction of many storey residential buildings with modern technology. To date, the construction of the OOO residential complex « SOMFORT HOUSE BM » located at the city of Tashkent, Yunusabad district, 11-quarter, the landmark of the shopping center « MEGA PLANET » is nearing completion. The perimeter of this residential complex will be protected from unauthorized persons and accidental arrival of vehicles. In the courtyard and in the courtyard there will be limited entry of vehicles. For comfortable living of residents, decorative trees will additionally be planted, modern playgrounds and sports equipment will be installed, as well as a running and bike path around the perimeter of the residential complex for a healthy lifestyle. For residents of the complex, an additional choice will be provided for the purchase of underground and above-ground parking spaces. Our house will have ultramodern high-speed elevators with a lifting capacity of up to 1000 kg. We provide you with prices for the following apartments located on the 2-3 and 7th floor. The apartments will be rented with interior partitions in the form of a box with the following works: - entrance iron door of the company « Buldors » production Russia; - company windows « AKFA » from PVC, 6000 series. And two contour boilers for hot water and heating will also be provided. Moreover, you are given the opportunity to apply for a « Mortgage » loan from a bank upon completion of the construction of an LCD.