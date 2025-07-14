  1. Realting.com
  Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  Abu Dhabi
  Wohnquartier Grove Uptown Views

von
$797,000
7
ID: 32756
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Grove Uptown Views is a residential complex in Saadiyat Grove that boasts a prestigious location surrounded by shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions within a vibrant cultural district. 

 

From studios to two-bedroom apartments, this complex offers the perfect blend of exquisite beauty, urban living, and an enriching connection with nature.

 

Al Saadiyat Island is the jewel of Abu Dhabi, combining luxury and culture. It is home to world-renowned museums such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and pristine white sand beaches. The area is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and high standard of living. Luxurious residences, prestigious educational institutions, and a variety of leisure activities make it attractive to both residents and visitors.

 

 

 

 

Standort auf der Karte

Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

