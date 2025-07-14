  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Wohnkomplex The Row Saadiyat

Wohnkomplex The Row Saadiyat

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$904,000
BTC
10.7529000
ETH
563.6054640
USDT
893 770.7932710
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
3
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32755
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2030
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.

 

The complex features 717 apartments ranging in size from 89 to 446 square meters, including 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as master and guest bedrooms. Residents have access to exquisite cafes, boutique fitness studios, coworking areas, and pet grooming services.

 

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Standort auf der Karte

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$227,491
Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,12M
Wohnanlage New project Whitecliffs Residences with a swimming pool, a cinema and meeting rooms, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$670,157
Wohnanlage
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$857,490
Wohnanlage Stonehenge 1
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$141,862
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex The Row Saadiyat
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$904,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Avenue Residence 7
Wohnanlage Avenue Residence 7
Wohnanlage Avenue Residence 7
Wohnanlage Avenue Residence 7
Wohnanlage Avenue Residence 7
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Avenue Residence 7
Wohnanlage Avenue Residence 7
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$375,447
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 12
Apartments im Premium-Komplex Avenue Residence 7 in der Gegend von Al Furjan! Erstklassiges Finish! Apartment mit möblierter Küche! Viele Annehmlichkeiten für ein komfortables Leben! Flexibler Zahlungsplan! Wir finden Wohnraum mit einem günstigen Hypothekenzins oder Ratenzahlungsplan in den …
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Harbour Lights
Wohngebäude Harbour Lights
Wohngebäude Harbour Lights
Wohngebäude Harbour Lights
Wohngebäude Harbour Lights
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Harbour Lights
Wohngebäude Harbour Lights
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$798,356
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 52
Fläche 114 m²
1 Immobilienobjekt 1
Möchten Sie günstig investieren und Ihr Kapital erhöhen? Immobilien in den VAE sind heute die beste Option für Investitionen! - Das Wachstum des Marktes und der Wirtschaft des Landes. - Steuern 0% und Sicherheit. IHR GUT VOM GEBIET IM AREND ODER VERKAUF - IHR! - Wir werden helfen, Immobi…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
114.0
798,356
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,12M
Rove Dubai Marina by IRTH Group ist das einzigartige Projekt, das die Kombination aus raffiniertem Stil und Komfort des Küstenlebens verkörpert. Es wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit der berühmten Marke Rove Hotels entworfen und bietet nicht nur Unterkunft, sondern den gehobenen Lebensstil im Herze…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen