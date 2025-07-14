Wohnkomplex The Row Saadiyat

The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.

The complex features 717 apartments ranging in size from 89 to 446 square meters, including 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as master and guest bedrooms. Residents have access to exquisite cafes, boutique fitness studios, coworking areas, and pet grooming services.

