  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Wohnkomplex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Wohnkomplex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$781,000
;
17
ID: 32758
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is a dynamic and sophisticated community that harmoniously blends culture, creativity, and comfort. Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, this residential complex offers 121 modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, designed with attention to detail, combining contemporary style and simplicity. Residents can enjoy world-class amenities, including indoor and outdoor gyms, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a dog park, shops and restaurants, as well as special communal areas. With 24-hour concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance services, Vida offers complete comfort. Located within walking distance of iconic cultural attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, prestigious schools, pristine beaches, and vibrant community centers, Vida Residences invites you to live a life full of experiences in the thriving, creative community of Saadiyat Island.

Standort auf der Karte

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
