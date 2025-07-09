  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgien
  3. Batumi
  4. Wohnkomplex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.

Wohnkomplex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.

Batumi, Georgien
von
$70,320
BTC
0.8364424
ETH
43.8415224
USDT
69 524.2944500
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
23
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32700
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 002151
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 22.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Georgien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Autonome Republik Adscharien
  • Stadt
    Batumi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Lagoon Resort is a new premium residential complex.

Located in a quiet, picturesque location 500 meters from the sea and the New Boulevard, the project offers guests and residents a stunning atmosphere, services, and a new quality of life in Batumi.

Lagoon Resort consists of three blocks:

  • Block A - hotel and apartments
  • Blocks B and C - apartments for residential and investment

Apartments with various layouts are available for sale: studios, one-bedroom (1+1), and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments, ranging from 32.7 sq m to 69.5 sq m.

  • Studios - 32.7 sq m from USD 70,320
  • One-bedroom apartments - 47 sq m from USD 148,150
  • Two-bedroom apartments from 67.5 sq m and 69.5 sq m upon request

Apartments are delivered with a white frame finish.
For an additional fee, you can purchase a turnkey apartment.

Rental yields of up to 12% per annum are available.
The management company will handle all rental and maintenance issues, guaranteeing a stable income.

Interest-free payment plan for 24 months!
Construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The complex is surrounded by a diverse shopping and entertainment infrastructure, offering everything you need for a comfortable life and a pleasant stay.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Landscaping
  • Landscaping
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Recreation areas
  • Lobby, concierge
  • Restaurant
  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Yoga room
  • SPA center
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Children's playground
  • Shops
  • Office space
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Restaurant with a terrace
  • Grill area
  • Library and coworking space
  • Underground parking


Location:

  • Address: Batumi, Adlia Street, Building 58
  • Distance to the sea – 500 m
  • Distance to the center of Batumi – 5.5 km
  • Distance to the airport – 2 km

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Batumi, Georgien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude M2 at Chkondideli
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$100,000
Wohngebäude Domus Nea
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$120,000
Aparthotel Orbi Continental
Batumi, Georgien
von
$83,000
Wohnanlage
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$42,500
Wohngebäude m2 at Nutsubidze
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$142,000
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Batumi, Georgien
von
$70,320
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Alle anzeigen Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgien
von
$133,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Hotelzimmer in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio.Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - ein exklusiver 5* 26-stöckiger Wohn- und Hotelkomplex mit einem CASINO am Meer, exklusives Design von Residenzen mit Materialien, Möbeln und Ausrüstung nach internationalen Radisson Standards.Radisson Blu R…
Immobilienagentur
Smart Home
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Domus Paliashvili
Wohngebäude Domus Paliashvili
Wohngebäude Domus Paliashvili
Wohngebäude Domus Paliashvili
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$660,000
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 11
Moderne Architektur, bemerkenswertes Aussehen und Innendesign, ein Eingang, 11 Etagen und nur 32 Wohnungen. Fassade aus dem spanischen Unternehmen Neolith; Schiebetüren und Fenster aus dem belgischen Unternehmen Reynaers; Low Emissivity Glas des britischen Herstellers Pilkington; Kone Aufzug…
Immobilienagentur
sisnogroup
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel VILLA DEX
Wohnviertel VILLA DEX
Wohnviertel VILLA DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgien
von
$138,300
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2022
Etagenzahl 2
Fläche 210 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Esteco - Bau von Häusern in Georgia! br /br /Wir präsentieren Ihnen ein exklusives Design des Cottage-Minikomplexes, der sich in den Vororten der Küstenstadt Batumi befindet! br /br /Es besteht aus zwei Arten von Villen, die sich in zwei Reihen an einem Berghang befinden: br / Im unteren Ber…
Bauherr
Esteco
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Georgien
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
09.07.2025
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
26.03.2025
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
24.11.2021
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
25.10.2021
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen