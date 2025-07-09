Wohnkomplex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.

Lagoon Resort is a new premium residential complex.
Located in a quiet, picturesque location 500 meters from the sea and the New Boulevard, the project offers guests and residents a stunning atmosphere, services, and a new quality of life in Batumi.
Lagoon Resort consists of three blocks:
Apartments with various layouts are available for sale: studios, one-bedroom (1+1), and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments, ranging from 32.7 sq m to 69.5 sq m.
Apartments are delivered with a white frame finish.
For an additional fee, you can purchase a turnkey apartment.
Rental yields of up to 12% per annum are available.
The management company will handle all rental and maintenance issues, guaranteeing a stable income.
Interest-free payment plan for 24 months!
Construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.
The complex is surrounded by a diverse shopping and entertainment infrastructure, offering everything you need for a comfortable life and a pleasant stay.
Complex infrastructure:
Location:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.