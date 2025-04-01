Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. České Budějovice
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in České Budějovice, Czech Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
The spacious Apartment after major repair is Fored Sale. The Apartment locateds design 2+1 a…
$148,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 47 m²
The Apartment with a balcony and planning 3+ kk and with a total area of 47.27 sq.m is Fored…
$132,656
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Area 74 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a furnished renovated apartment 3 +…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The Apartment by design 2+kk with loggia and with a total area of 49.3 m2 and locateded on 4…
$153,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in České Budějovice, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes