Apartments for sale in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

7 properties total found
Apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 74 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a furnished renovated apartment 3 +…
Price on request
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 77 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of apartment 3+kk in a brick apartment building in the to…
$248,575
Apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 62 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a bright renovated apartment unit 3…
$185,186
3 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 47 m²
The Apartment with a balcony and planning 3+ kk and with a total area of 47.27 sq.m is Fored…
$132,656
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 75 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the purchase of a beautiful bright apartment in…
$294,305
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The Apartment by design 2+kk with loggia and with a total area of 49.3 m2 and locateded on 4…
$153,659
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
The spacious Apartment after major repair is Fored Sale. The Apartment locateds design 2+1 a…
$148,132
Properties features in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

