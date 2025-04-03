Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Rakovnik
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in okres Rakovnik, Czech Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Mutejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Mutejovice, Czech Republic
Area 80 m²
House 80m2, plot 152m2 brick house after reconstruction near the house there is a bus stop a…
$187,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Zbecno, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zbecno, Czech Republic
Area 85 m²
For sale country-type house 85 m ² with a plot of 300 m ², in the area of ​ ​ the city of Ra…
$110,546
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Slabce, Czech Republic
Apartment
Slabce, Czech Republic
Area 100 m²
three-story family house in the southern part of the village of Modřejovice, okr. Rakovnik. …
$165,267
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okres Rakovnik, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes