Apartments for sale in Vlasim, Czech Republic

2 BHK
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vlasim, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Vlasim, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
apartment 2 + 1 55m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house + loggia 5 m². House after reconst…
$146,474
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Vlasim, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Vlasim, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
apartment 2 + 1 55m2 on the 6 floor The apartment has undergone a complete and expensive rec…
$156,551
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Vlasim, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Vlasim, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
2 apartment + 1 60m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment was renovated a few years…
$121,601
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
