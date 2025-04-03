Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Neratovice, Czech Republic

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
For sale apartment 1 + 1 34 m ² in the suburbs of Prague, Neratovice district 11th floor of …
$118,582
2 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Apartment 2 + 1 60m2 in brick house, on the 5 floor 25 km from Prague next to everything you…
$107,272
2 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 + (3.3 m2 glazed balcony and 1.3 m2 cellar) on the 11 floor of the pane…
$163,949
Apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
Area 154 m²
family home 154m2, plot 430m2 The proposed house is connected to water supply, sewerage, gas…
$310,465
1 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Sale of an apartment 1 + kk in personal ownership, with an area of 30.40 m2, on the ground f…
$115,521
